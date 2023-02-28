DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 28, 2023

Syria landmine blasts kill 10 truffle hunters

AFP Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 06:31am

DAMASCUS: Landmines planted by jihadists killed 10 civilians in central Syria on Monday, state media reported, in the latest in a wave of deadly

incidents involving truffle hunters.

“Nine citizens were killed and two others injured” when a landmine left by the militant Islamic State group blew up, the official SANA news agency said.

It said the victims had been “on the hunt for truffles in the eastern countryside of al-Salamiyah” in Hama province.

SANA later said that another mine left by IS exploded in the same area, “killing one citizen and injuring 10 others”.

At least 112 people, 92 of them civilians, have been killed while hunting for the desert delicacy, either in IS attacks or landmine blasts, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Many Syrians forage for desert truffles, which are in season from February to April, to sell at high prices and help make ends meet in the war-torn country. The Syrian desert is renowned for producing some of the best quality truffles in the world.

A kilo of the prized fungus sells for between $5 and $10 in a country where the average monthly salary is around $18.

Truffle digging has seen many people, including women and children, lose their lives in Syria’s central, northeastern and eastern regions in recent years.

On February 18, at least 68 truffle hunters in a desert area of neighbouring Homs province were killed in a suspected IS attack, said the Observatory, a Britain-based monitor with a wide network of sources inside Syria.

The Observatory said IS, which held sway in Hama province’s eastern countryside from 2014 to 2017, was taking advantage of the annual truffle harvest to stage attacks in remote areas.

After the jihadists lost the last territory they controlled following a military onslaught backed by a US-led coalition in March 2019, IS remnants in Syria mostly retreated into desert hideouts in the east.

Explosives left in fields, along roads or even in buildings by all sides in Syria’s 12-year conflict have killed hundreds of civilians and wounded thousands more, the Observatory says.

Across Syria, more than 10 million people live in areas contaminated by explosive hazards, the United Nations has said.

Syria’s war has claimed the lives of around half a million people and displaced millions since it erupted in March 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...
An unconscionable death toll
27 Feb, 2023

An unconscionable death toll

DYING in the process of giving birth is a particularly poignant tragedy. And yet that is how a shockingly high ...
Guantánamo returnees
Updated 27 Feb, 2023

Guantánamo returnees

The fact is that Guantánamo and other notorious facilities are a stain on the reputation of the US that claim to respect fundamental rights.
Safer Basant
27 Feb, 2023

Safer Basant

THE season of spring is here — and with it, the usual crackdown on those attempting to celebrate it. For years ...