Two labourers were killed while three were injured as a pillar of an under-construction flyover in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu collapsed on Saturday, Islamabad police said.

According to a tweet by the police, two labourers were taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, where one succumbed to injuries. Three other labourers were taken to Polyclinic Hospital where one could not survive as well.

