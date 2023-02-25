DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2023

Zahir Shah appointed as acting NAB chairman until new chief appointed

Sanaullah Khan Published February 25, 2023 Updated February 25, 2023 12:48pm
<p>A photo of acting NAB Chairman Zahir Shah. — APP/File</p>

A photo of acting NAB Chairman Zahir Shah. — APP/File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has appointed Zahir Shah as its acting chairman after Aftab Sultan resigned from the position on Tuesday, it emerged on Saturday.

In a notification issued by the bureau on Friday, Shah has been designated the role with effect from Feb 22 “in pursuance of the proviso to Section 6b(v)” (chairman National Accountability Bureau) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Shah’s appointment comes on the heels of the sudden resignation of Aftab Sultan as the NAB chairman after only seven months at the anti-graft body’s helm.

Sultan cited “interference” and “pressure” as the reasons for his departure, but did not elaborate who was pressuring him. The main opposition PTI seized on these remarks as evidence of him being coerced to file corruption references against their chief Imran Khan.

Shah has acted as the bureau’s Director General (Operations) Zahir Shah in the past and was subsequently appointed as its deputy chairman in October 2021.

A photo showing the notification for Zahir Shah’s appointment. — Photo provided by Sanaullah Khan
A photo showing the notification for Zahir Shah’s appointment. — Photo provided by Sanaullah Khan

He has been serving with NAB for almost two decades and has held key positions in the organisation.

Shah had also performed his duties as the acting chairman for the anti-graft watchdog for about a month in June 2022, following which Aftab Sultan was appointed for the role.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI’s foibles
Updated 25 Feb, 2023

PTI’s foibles

It seems safe to say that Imran overplayed his hand by moving forward with ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.
Balochistan’s misery
25 Feb, 2023

Balochistan’s misery

WHILE the violation of fundamental rights is a nationwide phenomenon, the situation in Balochistan is particularly...
Toshakhana details
25 Feb, 2023

Toshakhana details

THE government’s decision to declassify and make public the record of the Toshakhana gifts and their buyers is a...
Austerity measures
Updated 24 Feb, 2023

Austerity measures

It remains to be seen how the provincial govts and the judiciary respond to austerity measures.
Red herring
24 Feb, 2023

Red herring

IT was a smoke-and-mirrors saga that was bound to collapse under the weight of its own contradictions, and so it has...
Kabul visit
24 Feb, 2023

Kabul visit

ONE of the major reasons behind the recent spate of TTP violence is that besides having fighters and facilitators...