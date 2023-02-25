Zahir Shah appointed as acting NAB chairman until new chief appointed

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has appointed Zahir Shah as its acting chairman after Aftab Sultan resigned from the position on Tuesday, it emerged on Saturday.

In a notification issued by the bureau on Friday, Shah has been designated the role with effect from Feb 22 “in pursuance of the proviso to Section 6b(v)” (chairman National Accountability Bureau) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Shah’s appointment comes on the heels of the sudden resignation of Aftab Sultan as the NAB chairman after only seven months at the anti-graft body’s helm.

Sultan cited “interference” and “pressure” as the reasons for his departure, but did not elaborate who was pressuring him. The main opposition PTI seized on these remarks as evidence of him being coerced to file corruption references against their chief Imran Khan.

Shah has acted as the bureau’s Director General (Operations) Zahir Shah in the past and was subsequently appointed as its deputy chairman in October 2021.

A photo showing the notification for Zahir Shah’s appointment. — Photo provided by Sanaullah Khan

He has been serving with NAB for almost two decades and has held key positions in the organisation.

Shah had also performed his duties as the acting chairman for the anti-graft watchdog for about a month in June 2022, following which Aftab Sultan was appointed for the role.