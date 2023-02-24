DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 24, 2023

Stocks retreat on fears of rise in lending rate

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 07:11am

KARACHI: Bears took charge at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thurs­day as investors reacted negatively to the reports of a likely hike in the key interest rate.

Arif Habib Ltd said the index of representative shares hovered on the lower side owing to speculations that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would increase the policy rate in the next few days given that the cut-off yields on treasury bills in Wedne­sday’s auction were higher than expected.

Later in the day, the SBP dispelled the speculation and said the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee was “so far scheduled” for March 16.

Prevailing political unc­e­­r­tainty also kept inve­s­tors at bay, the brokerage added.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 40,838.51 points, down 329.09 points or 0.8 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 23.5pc to 150.2 million shares. The traded value went down 9.7pc to $22.1m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included WorldCall Telecom Ltd (14.1m shares), Maple Leaf Cement Fact­ory Ltd (10.4m shares), Kot Addu Power Company Ltd (9.7m shares), the Hub Pow­er Company Ltd (7.9m sha­r­es) and Dewan Faroo­que Motors Ltd (6.8m shares).

Sectors contributing negatively to the index performance were commercial banking (80.4 points), exploration and production (78.7 points), technology and communication (48.5 points), cement (37 points) and oil marketing (21.3 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Good Luck Industries Ltd (Rs50), Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs27.53), Indus Motor Company Ltd (Rs9.14), S.S. Oil Mills Ltd (Rs7) and Towellers Ltd (Rs6.79).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd (Rs78.84), Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd (Rs45), Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd (Rs35), Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd (Rs31.31) and Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs28.75).

Foreign investors were net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $0.44m.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Austerity measures
Updated 24 Feb, 2023

Austerity measures

It remains to be seen how the provincial govts and the judiciary respond to austerity measures.
Red herring
24 Feb, 2023

Red herring

IT was a smoke-and-mirrors saga that was bound to collapse under the weight of its own contradictions, and so it has...
Kabul visit
24 Feb, 2023

Kabul visit

ONE of the major reasons behind the recent spate of TTP violence is that besides having fighters and facilitators...
NAB chief’s exit
23 Feb, 2023

NAB chief’s exit

AFTAB Sultan, whom Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had described last July as “a man of impeccable integrity,...
Barkhan outrage
Updated 23 Feb, 2023

Barkhan outrage

There can be no place for private jails in a state that supposedly adheres to constitutional order.
Changing politics
23 Feb, 2023

Changing politics

CHAUDHRY Parvez Elahi’s decision to join the PTI betrays his desperation to stay relevant in Punjab’s rapidly...