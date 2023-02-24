Woman killed in ‘crossfire’ between drug peddlers, police in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A woman was killed allegedly in crossfire between a police party and drug peddlers in Bagga Sheikhan area of Rawat on Thursday.

After the killing of the woman, her heirs and a large number of villagers staged a protest.

Police said that the incident happened when a police party set out for a raid on drug peddlers wanted by police with a previous history of involvement in drug dealing. The drug peddlers opened fire on police team which left a woman injured and subsequently she died.

Police claim that besides the killing of the woman, a police van was also set on fire by the drug peddlers.

Syed Khalid Hamdani, the city police officer (CPO) directed SSP Operations Mohammad Amir Khan Niaz to inquire into the matter and arrest the persons involved.

The incident is being investigated, a case has been registered and the suspects will be arrested, police said.

Meanwhile, to create deterrence among kite flyers, police contingents carried out a flag march in the garrison city as SHOs, Elite Force commandos, Traffic police and Dolphin Squad participated in the march.

A police spokesman said that the aim of carrying out the flag march was to express police determination to strictly enforce the government’s ban on kite selling, flying and firing in Rawalpindi.

The police flag march started from Police Lines Headquarters, and moved on to Jhanda Chichi, Amar Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, Marir Hasan, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Rahmanabad, Shamsabad, Faizabad back to Murree Road and Rawal Road. From PAF Chowk, Noor Khan Base, Rehmanabad fly over and Amar Chowk, and returned to Police Lines Headquarters.

The purpose of the flag march was to express the determination of Rawalpindi police against kite flying, firing and other criminal elements, said the spokesman.

Mahmood Hamdani said that special teams consisting of more than 1,300 officers have been formed to prevent kite flying, selling and firing.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2023