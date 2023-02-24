Imran’s different strokes for different folks

LAHORE: In a sharp contrast to the joining of former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi along with his 10 former MPAs, PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday himself presented the party flag to social and political personalities, Chaudhry Saeed Sidhu and Shafqat Amin, at his Zaman Park residence on Thursday.

Mr Elahi, who was an ally of the PTI in Punjab and fulfilled his promise of dissolving Punjab Assembly on the wink of an eye of the PTI chief, announced joining the party but announcement was made by PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry before the media outside Zaman Park.

Mr Chaudhry also announced the PTI senior leadership had approved to appoint him as the PTI president; however, Fawad Chaudhry who was accompanying him in the press conference that the suggestion had been forwarded and the party would decide on it by following the procedure.

In today’s meeting, both Mr Sidhu and Mr Amin announced their joining the PTI along with their associates and expressed their complete trust in Imran’s leadership and the party’s manifesto. They also expressed their complete support for the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement).

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and Jail Bharo Tehreek focal person Ejaz Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

ALI ZAIDI: PTI Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi, along with the party’s senior leaders, visited PTI Central Punjab office and held a meeting with president Dr Yasmin Rashid to discuss the “Jail Bharo Tehreek”.

Dr Rashid said the government and cabal of the national wealth looters had become upset over the success of the peaceful court arrest movement. She said the country was now heading towards elections and added that the PTI would win with the power of people of Pakistan.

The PTI central Punjab president said PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah had gone berserk.

Ali Zaidi said people of Sindh would surely be rescued from the mafia in the next general elections and added, ‘Zardari mafia’ was on a looting spree in Sindh. He said the Zardari mafia had added to the miseries of people of Sindh. He said the PTI Sindh would play its due role in the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

