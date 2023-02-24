DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 24, 2023

President briefed on security situation in KP

Bureau Report Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 10:44am

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi was briefed here on Thursday on the state of security and law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials told Dawn that the president was briefed during a meeting attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan, Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Police Chief Akhtar Hayat and other officials at the chief minister’s house.

Various aspects of the security situation in the province were highlighted in the meeting and Dr Alvi was also briefed on the causes of terrorism and the measures adopted to prevent it. The president paid tribute to the services and sacrifices of security forces and police.

Officials privy to the development said that the president had desired to be briefed on the overall situation in the province.

Security situation worsened after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended a ceasefire on Nov 28 last and asked its associates to stage attacks across the country.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Austerity measures
Updated 24 Feb, 2023

Austerity measures

It remains to be seen how the provincial govts and the judiciary respond to austerity measures.
Red herring
24 Feb, 2023

Red herring

IT was a smoke-and-mirrors saga that was bound to collapse under the weight of its own contradictions, and so it has...
Kabul visit
24 Feb, 2023

Kabul visit

ONE of the major reasons behind the recent spate of TTP violence is that besides having fighters and facilitators...
NAB chief’s exit
23 Feb, 2023

NAB chief’s exit

AFTAB Sultan, whom Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had described last July as “a man of impeccable integrity,...
Barkhan outrage
Updated 23 Feb, 2023

Barkhan outrage

There can be no place for private jails in a state that supposedly adheres to constitutional order.
Changing politics
23 Feb, 2023

Changing politics

CHAUDHRY Parvez Elahi’s decision to join the PTI betrays his desperation to stay relevant in Punjab’s rapidly...