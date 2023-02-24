President briefed on security situation in KP

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi was briefed here on Thursday on the state of security and law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials told Dawn that the president was briefed during a meeting attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan, Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Police Chief Akhtar Hayat and other officials at the chief minister’s house.

Various aspects of the security situation in the province were highlighted in the meeting and Dr Alvi was also briefed on the causes of terrorism and the measures adopted to prevent it. The president paid tribute to the services and sacrifices of security forces and police.

Officials privy to the development said that the president had desired to be briefed on the overall situation in the province.

Security situation worsened after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended a ceasefire on Nov 28 last and asked its associates to stage attacks across the country.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2023