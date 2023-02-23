DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2023

Barkhan killings: Victims’ father seeks to meet rescued family members to ‘verify identities’

Ghalib Nihad Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 02:47pm
<p>Security forces personnel pose with the alleged family members of Khan Muhammad Marri from an “illegal confinement”. — Picture provided by Ismail Sasoli</p>

Security forces personnel pose with the alleged family members of Khan Muhammad Marri from an “illegal confinement”. — Picture provided by Ismail Sasoli

Hours after it was reported that the Levies force recovered a woman and her two children allegedly from an illegal jail in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, the guardian of the family — Khan Muhammad Marri — has demanded that three people recovered by the security forces should be brought to him for “verification” of their identities.

Confusion persists on the identity of the victims of the Barkhan triple murders after a coroner found that the female victim — initially identified by the police as Marri’s wife Gran Naz, who is in her 40s — was an as yet unidentified woman aged around 18.

Dawn reported that Marri’s wife Gran Naz was recovered along with a daughter and two sons by the Levies force from different locations near the border of Duki and Barkhan. Their alleged captor, Balochistan Minister for Commutations and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, is in police custody.

While speaking at a protest being staged by Marri tribesmen which entered its third day in Quetta’s Red Zone, the father of seven confirmed that the two males that were found in the well along with the woman were his sons. He added that two of his children are still missing.

Sources told Dawn that levies officials conducted raids on a tip-off at an isolated place and recovered three members of the family. “The woman and her two children have been handed over to commissioner Zhob,” the source said, adding that they would be reunited with their family after completing legal formalities.

At the protest, Marri also corroborated the version of the police surgeon, saying his two children had been murdered. He blamed Khetran for the crime.

He said the protest would continue until the recovered people were brought to him and justice was meted out.

The law enforcers galvanised into action after protests erupted across the province demanding the recovery of captives allegedly held by the minister at his private jail. Subsequently, the minister was taken into custody on “suspicion of killing three people”.

Khetran, however, has denied culpability, saying it is a “conspiracy” against him.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

NAB chief’s exit
23 Feb, 2023

NAB chief’s exit

AFTAB Sultan, whom Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had described last July as “a man of impeccable integrity,...
Barkhan outrage
Updated 23 Feb, 2023

Barkhan outrage

There can be no place for private jails in a state that supposedly adheres to constitutional order.
Changing politics
23 Feb, 2023

Changing politics

CHAUDHRY Parvez Elahi’s decision to join the PTI betrays his desperation to stay relevant in Punjab’s rapidly...
Disparity in society
Updated 22 Feb, 2023

Disparity in society

The IMF chief’s statement about Pakistan shows that differences between the two sides are far from settled.
Terrorism coverage
22 Feb, 2023

Terrorism coverage

AS Pakistan faces a resurgent wave of terrorism, important questions need to be discussed about how the media covers...
Silencing sexist vitriol
22 Feb, 2023

Silencing sexist vitriol

THE political arena has become an increasingly crass and ugly place, where invective has overtaken debate, and basic...