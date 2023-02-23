Barkhan killings: Victims’ father seeks to meet rescued family members to ‘verify identities’

Hours after it was reported that the Levies force recovered a woman and her two children allegedly from an illegal jail in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, the guardian of the family — Khan Muhammad Marri — has demanded that three people recovered by the security forces should be brought to him for “verification” of their identities.

Confusion persists on the identity of the victims of the Barkhan triple murders after a coroner found that the female victim — initially identified by the police as Marri’s wife Gran Naz, who is in her 40s — was an as yet unidentified woman aged around 18.

Dawn reported that Marri’s wife Gran Naz was recovered along with a daughter and two sons by the Levies force from different locations near the border of Duki and Barkhan. Their alleged captor, Balochistan Minister for Commutations and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, is in police custody.

While speaking at a protest being staged by Marri tribesmen which entered its third day in Quetta’s Red Zone, the father of seven confirmed that the two males that were found in the well along with the woman were his sons. He added that two of his children are still missing.

Sources told Dawn that levies officials conducted raids on a tip-off at an isolated place and recovered three members of the family. “The woman and her two children have been handed over to commissioner Zhob,” the source said, adding that they would be reunited with their family after completing legal formalities.

At the protest, Marri also corroborated the version of the police surgeon, saying his two children had been murdered. He blamed Khetran for the crime.

He said the protest would continue until the recovered people were brought to him and justice was meted out.

The law enforcers galvanised into action after protests erupted across the province demanding the recovery of captives allegedly held by the minister at his private jail. Subsequently, the minister was taken into custody on “suspicion of killing three people”.

Khetran, however, has denied culpability, saying it is a “conspiracy” against him.