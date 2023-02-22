DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz addresses federal cabinet meeting on IMF agreement

Dawn.com Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 03:54pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently addressing a federal cabinet meeting regarding the expected staff-level accord with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week, which the country desperately needs to stave off default.

Addressing the meeting in Islamabad today, he said “one or two items” were remaining in the completion of the IMF agreement but it would “soon be achieved”.

The prime minister’s media talk also coincides with the start of the opposition PTI’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” — an organised campaign to court arrests — which is billed by party chief Imran Khan as a counter to the “attack” on the party’s fundamental rights and the “economic meltdown”.

