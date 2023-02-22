DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2023

Court allows Abbasi to skip appearance in LNG case

Malik Asad Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 10:02am

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG terminal case, but then withdrew the orders after defence counsel filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance of his client in the case.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana resumed proceedings of the case on Tuesday.

He also issued bailable arrest warrants for former Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority chairperson Uzma Adil over her absence from the hearing, but withdrew the orders after her defence counsel also sought exemption from her personal appearance in the case. At the outset of the case, the judge inquired from the defence counsel as to why Mr Abbasi and Ms Adil were not present in the court.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan filed the application seeking exemption for Mr Abbasi. He stated that Mr Abbasi could not appear before the court due to certain reasons and requested the court to exempt him from his personal appearance.

The judge allowed application of Mr Abbasi as well as another identical application filed by Ms Adil.

Published in Dawn, February 22th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disparity in society
Updated 22 Feb, 2023

Disparity in society

The IMF chief’s statement about Pakistan shows that differences between the two sides are far from settled.
Terrorism coverage
22 Feb, 2023

Terrorism coverage

AS Pakistan faces a resurgent wave of terrorism, important questions need to be discussed about how the media covers...
Silencing sexist vitriol
22 Feb, 2023

Silencing sexist vitriol

THE political arena has become an increasingly crass and ugly place, where invective has overtaken debate, and basic...
Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...