Court allows Abbasi to skip appearance in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG terminal case, but then withdrew the orders after defence counsel filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance of his client in the case.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana resumed proceedings of the case on Tuesday.

He also issued bailable arrest warrants for former Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority chairperson Uzma Adil over her absence from the hearing, but withdrew the orders after her defence counsel also sought exemption from her personal appearance in the case. At the outset of the case, the judge inquired from the defence counsel as to why Mr Abbasi and Ms Adil were not present in the court.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan filed the application seeking exemption for Mr Abbasi. He stated that Mr Abbasi could not appear before the court due to certain reasons and requested the court to exempt him from his personal appearance.

The judge allowed application of Mr Abbasi as well as another identical application filed by Ms Adil.

Published in Dawn, February 22th, 2023