DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2023

ICU security guard held for killing teacher

Bureau Report Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 10:06am

PESHAWAR: The city police on Tuesday arrested the security guard involved in the assassination of a teacher of the historic Islamia College University (ICU).

The security guard, identified as Sher Mohammad, was arrested from Sabir Abad area of Karak district, an official of the campus police station told Dawn.

The accused had taken shelter with a friend, he said, adding that the police had information about his presence.

The security guard had gunned down the teacher, namely Bashir Ahmed, a lecturer in the English department of ICU, over some petty differences.

The police official said that the accused would be shifted to Peshawar on Wednesday (today) after presenting him before a court in Karak to get his transit custody.

Published in Dawn, February 22th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disparity in society
Updated 22 Feb, 2023

Disparity in society

The IMF chief’s statement about Pakistan shows that differences between the two sides are far from settled.
Terrorism coverage
22 Feb, 2023

Terrorism coverage

AS Pakistan faces a resurgent wave of terrorism, important questions need to be discussed about how the media covers...
Silencing sexist vitriol
22 Feb, 2023

Silencing sexist vitriol

THE political arena has become an increasingly crass and ugly place, where invective has overtaken debate, and basic...
Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...