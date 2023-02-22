ICU security guard held for killing teacher

PESHAWAR: The city police on Tuesday arrested the security guard involved in the assassination of a teacher of the historic Islamia College University (ICU).

The security guard, identified as Sher Mohammad, was arrested from Sabir Abad area of Karak district, an official of the campus police station told Dawn.

The accused had taken shelter with a friend, he said, adding that the police had information about his presence.

The security guard had gunned down the teacher, namely Bashir Ahmed, a lecturer in the English department of ICU, over some petty differences.

The police official said that the accused would be shifted to Peshawar on Wednesday (today) after presenting him before a court in Karak to get his transit custody.

