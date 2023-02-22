DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2023

No personnel in civvies can display arms, PA told

Tahir Siddiqui Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 07:03am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly was on Tuesday informed that only uniformed law enforcers, including police and Rangers, would be allowed to display weapons.

Giving a policy statement on the floor of the house, he said that no official of any law enforcement agency without uniform would be allowed to display weapons. “If a person is found to be involved in the display of weapons, he will face the law,” he warned.

He said that even guards of private security agencies in plain clothes would not be allowed to display weapons and they must be in uniform when they open carry firearms.

He made it clear that no one would be spared in the campaign no matter how influential they are. “No concession will be given to government ministers, advisers, members of assemblies and opposition party members,” he declared.

The minister also asked the media to support the government in this campaign and if anyone displayed weapons anywhere, he/ they should be pointed out.

Action against AFR vehicles after a week

He said that the provincial government had decided to launch a massive action against vehicles plying unlawfully after one week.

Mr Memon said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Monday in which it was decided that those vehicles playing with ‘applied for registration’ (AFR) number plates, fake number plates, tinted glasses and on open letters would be confiscated after Feb 28.

“Owners of such vehicles have been given a week’s time and after that all such vehicles will be confiscated,” he added. “No showroom owner has authority to sell any unregistered vehicle. Whoever sells an unregistered vehicle and if such vehicle is used in any crime, the showroom owner will also be held liable for facilitating in the crime.”

Published in Dawn, February 22th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disparity in society
Updated 22 Feb, 2023

Disparity in society

The IMF chief’s statement about Pakistan shows that differences between the two sides are far from settled.
Terrorism coverage
22 Feb, 2023

Terrorism coverage

AS Pakistan faces a resurgent wave of terrorism, important questions need to be discussed about how the media covers...
Silencing sexist vitriol
22 Feb, 2023

Silencing sexist vitriol

THE political arena has become an increasingly crass and ugly place, where invective has overtaken debate, and basic...
Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...