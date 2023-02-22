DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2023

Academic activities resume at KU after two weeks

Faiza Ilyas Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 10:18am

KARACHI: Academic activities resumed at Karachi University (KU) on Tuesday after a gap of two weeks following teachers’ decision to suspend their boycott of classes till March 6.

Sources said the environment on the campus was peaceful as students and teachers returned to classes. One positive development on the campus, they said, was the release of a university notification on the selection boards for the posts of associate professor and professor.

Speaking to Dawn, representatives of Karachi University Teachers Society (Kuts) said the body was carefully watching moves of the university administration that had been given a two-week deadline to meet teachers’ demands.

“Some teachers have received today dues of the evening classes pending for over a year,” Kuts vice president Dr Ghufran Alam shared, adding that the administration had scheduled the selection boards of the departments of applied chemistry, library and information sciences and pharmaceutical chemistry on 25th of this month.

KU teachers have been demanding the start of the appointment process for the posts advertised in 2019. The situation took a serious turn last year when the secretary of universities and boards declared proceedings of the selection boards null and void on grounds that the vice chancellor needed to take prior permission for the process from the provincial government. The demand remained unaddressed the whole year.

Two weeks ago, the teachers started a partial boycott of classes, which then turned into a complete suspension of academic and administrative activities last week.

On Monday, the Kuts’ general body decided to suspend the boycott till March 6, while giving a two-week deadline to the vice chancellor to meet their demands including withdrawal of a court case against the newly appointed teachers of the mass communication department.

Published in Dawn, February 22th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disparity in society
Updated 22 Feb, 2023

Disparity in society

The IMF chief’s statement about Pakistan shows that differences between the two sides are far from settled.
Terrorism coverage
22 Feb, 2023

Terrorism coverage

AS Pakistan faces a resurgent wave of terrorism, important questions need to be discussed about how the media covers...
Silencing sexist vitriol
22 Feb, 2023

Silencing sexist vitriol

THE political arena has become an increasingly crass and ugly place, where invective has overtaken debate, and basic...
Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...