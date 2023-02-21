Balochistan police vow ‘strict action’ after 3 bullet-riddled bodies found from well in Barkhan

Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Tuesday took notice of the grisly discovery of three bullet-riddled bodies from a well in the Barkhan district area and vowed no leniency for those involved in the incident.

The victims, a woman and two men, were identified by the police as Giran Naz, age 40-45, wife of Khan Mohammad Marri and her two sons Mohammad Nawaz, aged 20-25, and Abdul Qadir, aged 15-20.

According to a police statement, the bodies, which were in sacks, were found yesterday (Feb 20) at around 8pm. The station house officer (SHO) of Barkhan Police Station was informed about the corpses in the well.

“As soon as the SHO was informed about the incident, he immediately reached the site with his police party,” the statement said.

The bodies were then taken out of the well and transported to Civil Hospital Barkhan. They were identified by Abdul Qayoom Bijrani Marri, whom the police described as an heir. The bodies were handed over to him after legal processing.

In a separate statement issued earlier today, provincial police spokesperson Muhammad Aslam said the bodies had been retrieved from the well and taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

He urged people not to pay heed to any rumours regarding the incident and wait for the police findings.

“A high-level impartial investigation committee will be conducted in consultation with the families of victims whose bodies have been recovered from [the well] in Barkhan,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement said the victims were apparently sprayed with bullets. It is not clear if a case has been filed at this point.

A separate press release from the police said that on November 16, a police party comprising Barkhan superintendent of police (SP), sub-divisional police officer, deputy superintendent of police, SHO and an Anti-Terrorist Force team raided the Haji Kot house of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) spokesperson and Provincial Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran but no one was found there.

It added that on January 18, Khan Mohammad Marri had submitted a request to the relevant authorities alleging that his wife and children were kept in captivity in Khetran’s private jail and were being tortured. He had appealed for their immediate recovery.

The press release said the Barkhan SP was given directions for the immediate recovery of Khan Muhammad’s family, adding that he had tried obtaining information about the abductees but to no avail.

The press release elaborated that the bodies of his family were found in sacks in a well in Somiani on Monday. It added that strict action will be taken against the culprits once the victims’ heirs file a case and the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The police said they were conducting the investigation from every angle.

‘Coming to Quetta to protest’

Talking to Dawn.com, Khan Muhammad alleged that in 2019, his wife and seven children were imprisoned in Khetran’s private jail due to not testifying in a case of a conflict between Khetran and his son, Sardar Inam Khetran.

He said that a video of his wife’s release had surfaced on a website after which his family’s bodies were found in a well in a far-flung area. Khan Muhammad alleged that his family was killed after being tortured.

Dawn.com was able to verify that the woman in the video was indeed Khan Muhammad’s wife — one of the three victims.

Khan Muhammad said that the funeral prayers for the deceased were performed and the family was now moving towards Quetta with the bodies to protest in front of the chief minister’s house or high court.

Meanwhile, Khetran, while talking to Dawn.com, denied the allegation and termed the incident as “propaganda created to tarnish his political repute”. He claimed that his son was behind the conspiracy against him and was also responsible for the video of the deceased woman.

The minister said that he would pursue legal action against his opponents on the issue.