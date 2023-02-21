Former Punjab, KP assembly members seek election schedule

ISLAMABAD: The former speakers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies and nine other members of the provincial assemblies on Monday approached the Supreme Court to seek a direction for the announcement of election schedule to ensure the exercise is conducted within the stipulated period of 90 days after dissolution of the assemblies.

Former Punjab speaker and PTI leader Mohammad Sibtain Khan, former KP speaker and PTI leader Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and nine other ex-members of the two provincial assemblies pleaded their petition raised a question of public importance with reference to enforcement of fundamental rights conferred by Articles 9, 14 and 17 of the Constitution.

The petition cited President Arif Alvi, the Election Commission of Pakistan, law and parliamentary affairs ministries and the federal cabinet, as well as chief secretaries and governors of both provinces as respondents.

According to the petitioners, the right to participate in elections is one aspect of the concept of political justice set out in the preamble to the Constitution and included in its Article 17. They argued that the entire edifice of the Constitution was based on the foundation of representative government.

The whole scheme of governance would collapse if there were no elections through which the people elected their representatives, the petition stated, adding that the constitutional governance was simply not possible without elections being held as per the mandate of the Constitution.

Without polls, constitutional governance is impossible, apex court told

Inaction, refusal or failure to announce the dates of elections threatened the very basis of the Constitution, as it would have the inevitable consequence of unrepresentative government comprising unelected people remaining in office, it stated.

A plain reading of Articles 224(2) and 105(3) provisions manifests the intention of the Constitution that the elections have to be held within the stipulated period of 90 from the date of dissolution. The respondents are bound to announce the dates of elections so as to further the constitutional command to ensure conduct of the election in an honest, just and fair manner. Inaction on part of the respondents is undermining and jeopardising the entire scheme of the Constitution, according to the petition. It argued that without expeditiously fixing the election dates, it would be very difficult for the respondents to conduct the elections according to the letter and spirit of Article 218(3), read with Section 57 of the Elections Act, 2017.

As per Section 57(2) of the Elections Act, the ECP has to announce the election programme within seven days of the election date announcement and 54 days will be required for completion of all activities for the elections.

The failure to announce election date for Punjab Assembly was all the more egregious and inexplicable after clear directions by the Lahore High Court (LHC) through its Feb 10 judgement, the petitioners argued, recalling that the LHC had directed the ECP to announce the dates after consultations with the governor.

According to the petitioners, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which was in power in the Punjab and KP at the time of dissolution of the assemblies, has repeatedly expressed concern over the ‘biased and unfair attitude’ adopted by the respondents and their open tilt towards the parties in power in the centre. ‘The failure of the respondents to abide by the high court judgment only lends credence to those concerns.’

Article 220 mandates that it will be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the ECP in the discharge of its functions, the petitioners said, adding that the entire Punjab and KP were waiting for elections to allow people to have their representative government. Inaction of the respondents is also frustrating the campaign plans of the candidates due to uncertainty. Unless the date of election(s) is known, and consequent thereupon, the ECP undertakes the activities stipulated in Section 57 of the Elections Act, the election campaign cannot take off, the former members of the provincial assemblies stated.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023