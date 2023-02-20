DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 20, 2023

Shares drop 432 points on uncertainty over IMF deal

Talqeen Zubairi Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 12:12pm
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) began dropping shortly after the opening bell on Monday, with analysts attributing it to uncertainty over an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The benchmark KSE-100 index lost 426.91 points, or 1.04 per cent, to reach 40,691.70 points at 11:04am.

Aba Ali Habib Securities’ Head of Research Salman Naqvi said there were a number of factors affecting the market negatively, especially economic uncertainty amid delays in reaching an agreement with the IMF for a bailout needed to stave off default.

He noted that the parliament has not yet passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, generally known as the mini-budget, which imposes additional taxes to fulfil the IMF’s conditions.

In addition, there were rumours that the central bank would hike the interest rate by 2-3pc. “Even though the Monetary Policy Committee meeting is scheduled for March 13, the policy rate may be increased sooner.”

Besides this, there was also uncertainty on the political front and the law and order situation was worsening. “All of these factors are affecting the market negatively,” Naqvi commented.

Topline Securities Senior Manager Equity Mohammad Arbash also said that investors were awaiting clarity about the IMF deal.

The KSE-100 also fell because of a decline in the share prices of two index heavyweights — Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), he said. The share prices of both companies were down over 3.5pc at 11:20am.

“Further, rumors of emergent monetary policy also dented investors’ sentiments as they are expecting a 200 basis points increase,” he added.

An IMF delegation had visited the country from Jan 31 to Feb 9 but departed without a staff-level agreement being reached. The government and the IMF resumed virtual talks on Feb 13, with Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh saying the government intended to “wrap them up at the soonest”.

During the talks, the IMF had asked the government to raise an additional Rs170 billion in tax revenue. The bulk of tax measures worth Rs115bn was already implemented from Feb 14 through Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs). The rest of the Rs55bn will be raised through measures proposed in the finance bill.

Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a worsening economic crisis. Foreign exchange reserves have fallen to around $3bn, barely enough to cover three weeks of controlled imports. An agreement with the IMF would not only release a $1.2bn bailout but also unlock other avenues of funding for Pakistan.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A seismic shift?
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

A seismic shift?

The frequent sight of missing people’s families holding sit-ins is a stain on Pakistan’s global standing.
Secure transport
20 Feb, 2023

Secure transport

AS terrorists seek to cause maximum damage by attacking ‘soft’ targets, the authorities need to step up...
Judge, jury, executioner
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

Judge, jury, executioner

It is a shame that by acting as judge, jury and executioner, Islamabad Police negated the good work they had clearly done in nabbing suspected rapists.
Security stocktaking
Updated 19 Feb, 2023

Security stocktaking

Experts have called for a security audit in the wake of the Karachi attack.
Courting arrest
19 Feb, 2023

Courting arrest

THE PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, which it plans to commence from Lahore on Wednesday, Feb 22, will be an acid...
Leopard’s day out
19 Feb, 2023

Leopard’s day out

THINGS got about as wild as they can get in Islamabad’s DHA Phase II on Friday, when a leopard kept as a pet by a...