At least 14 killed, multiple wounded as bus overturns near Kallar Kahar

Wasim Riaz Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 10:40am
<p>The photo shows an overturned bus at the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar. — Photo by Wasim Riaz</p>

At least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed and 46 injured late Sunday night, after a bus overturned on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar.

The bus hit two other cars and a truck on the opposite track. According to the police, the wedding party was going back to Lahore from Islamabad when their bus veered off the road apparently due to a tyre burst.

Motorway police spokesperson Ayesha told Dawn.com that 13 wounded persons are in critical condition. “All of them have been moved to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.”

The spokesperson said that 49 people were aboard the bus and the police were suspecting negligence by the driver as the reason for the accident and further investigations were under way.

In a message shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday morning, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the accident and condoled the bereaved families of the deceased.

He also directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured people and prayed for their speedy recovery.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the tragic accident.

They prayed for the high ranks of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the wounded.

