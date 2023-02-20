Aircraft owners seek changes in aviation policy

RAWALPINDI: The Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA) has urged the government to direct the aviation ministry to adopt the Senate-passed modifications in the National Aviation Policy, 2019, as soon as possible.

The National Aviation Policy 2019 modifications and the Civil Aviation Rules 1994 revisions, which will now be known as Civil Aviation Regulations, 2022, were adopted and passed by the Senate on Aug 4 last year.

Imran Aslam Khan, founder of the AOOA, said in a statement that the aviation ministry had undermining constitutional powers of the parliament.

Mr Khan said that the ministry should take on board all stakeholders to discuss the quick implementation of the policy.

The National Aviation Policy, 2019, binds the aviation ministry to hold biannual meetings with stakeholders, but such meetings have not been held for more than two years, the association said.

The aviation ministry, under Rule 196(3) of Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012, was supposed to implement these amendments after the lapse of 60 days, i.e the amendments concerned became binding on Oct 4, 2022, but officials in the aviation sector have been undermining the powers of the parliament, it said.

Last month the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association had written a letter to the prime minister, bringing the issue to his knowledge.

The letter, written by AOOA General Secretary Nawaz Asim, said there was a need to establish supremacy of the parliament as no one had the constitutional powers to ignore the order of the parliament.

The relevant adjustments were made after extensive discussion and on the request of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Aviation. Although the aviation ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority had not yet objected, these revisions were not being followed.

Lawmakers may take up the issue in the parliament and question the officials concerned for disgracing the collective wisdom of the parliament and may use the constitutional power to restore the public confidence in the Senate by enforcing implementation without delay, the AOOA statement said.

The letter stressed the need for appointing three aviation professionals in the PCAA board of directors as per Civil Aviation Ordinance, 1982.

“These positions have remained vacant for more than three years and unilateral decisions taken by the PCAA board of directors consisting only of bureaucrats have created a negative impact on the aviation industry since no aviation professionals are included in the BoD concerned,” the letter said.

