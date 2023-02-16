Bail petition: Imran seeks more time, LHC adjourns hearing for a second time

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on former prime minister Imran Khan’s bail petition — in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan — for a second time today as the PTI chief sought more time for “consultations”.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, who was hearing the case, will now resume the proceedings at 2pm.

Yesterday, and Islamabad anti-terrorism court — on grounds of non-appearance in court — rejected Imran’s request for an extension in his interim bail in a case pertaining to violent protests outside the ECP after it disqualified him in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief has been convalescing in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore ever since he was wounded in an assassination attempt during a pitstop his caravan made in Wazirabad while they were marching on Islamabad.

Subsequently, the PTI chief had approached the LHC for interim protective bail, but the high court refused to grant the bail without his personal appearance and adjourned the petition till today.

“Bring him on a stretcher or in an ambulance. Bail will not be granted without him being present in court,” Justice Sheikh had said.

Earlier today, Imran submitted a power of attorney in court declaring Advocate Azhar Siddique as his counsel for the case.

The hearing

As the proceedings commenced today, Imran’s lawyer Azhar Siddique requested the court for some time, saying that the PTI chairman was meeting doctors and the party had some security concerns.

He, however, assured the court that Imran would be in court. At that, Justice Sheikh adjourned the hearing till 12:30pm.

When the hearing resumed, Siddiqui once against sought more time. “Consultations are still under way… we need more time,” he said.

Here, Justice Sheikh asked if Imran would appear before the court at all, to which the lawyer said: “Consultations on this [matter] are under way.”

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned for another hour.

Imran’s petition

The PTI chairman’s petition was submitted by his counsels Advocates Malik Ghulam Abbas Nissoana, Muhammad Farooq Khokhar, Rashid Gill, Muhammad Aadil Khan and Ch Asghar Ali.

In the petition, Imran said that the Islamabad anti-terrorism court did not grant him an exemption from appearance on the basis of medical grounds, and rejected his request for an extension in his interim bail.

“I have to submit a bail petition again in the Islamabad ATC,” he stated in the petition and prayed to the Lahore High Court to “approve the protective bail for the surrender to take place in the concerned court.”

The case

The terrorism case in Islamabad was filed against Imran in Oct 2022 after PTI workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across the country after it disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference.

Soon after the verdict was announced, the PTI leadership asked people to take to the streets. Clashes were also reported between the police and protesters in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

The ATC had granted Imran a pre-arrest bail in the case in October last year and summoned him on multiple occasions but the ex-premier failed to appear in court. His lawyer had been seeking an exemption from in-person appearance on medical grounds.

Previously, Imran also petitioned the court for a virtual hearing but the request was rejected.