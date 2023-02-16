Pay dues or face action, Qesco warns defaulters

QUETTA: The Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) has warned government departments and agricultural consumers to pay their outstanding electricity bills, otherwise power supply to them will be disconnected.

The power utility has started issuing notices to all defaulters as their power dues have reached billions of rupees.

A spokesman for Qesco said that outstanding dues of the company against defaulters had reached Rs577 billion in the province.

The defaulters include federal and provincial government departments and agricultural consumers of the province, Mr Afzal Baloch said.

“The agricultural consumers have to pay Rs448bn to Qesco whereas the Balochistan government departments are defaulters of Rs30 billion which have not been paid for the last several years,” he said.

“An amount of Rs44 billion is to be paid by the provincial government on account of agriculture subsidy it gave while domestic, commercial and industrial consumers are to pay Rs28 billion in Balochistan,” the spokesman said.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2023