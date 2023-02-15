DAWN.COM Logo

Constable injured in grenade attack in Quetta

Saleem Shahid Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 09:37am

QUETTA: A constable was injured in an attack on a police station late on Tuesday night. Police officials said unknown armed men hurled a grenade at the Shalkot police station located on the outskirts of Quetta, which exploded in its courtyard.

“A police constable received injuries in the explosion,” a senior police officer said, adding that the injured was immediately shifted to a hospital. Police has launched a search operation in the area after the attack.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023

