DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 15, 2023

Russia’s gymnastics, wrestling federations invited to Asian Games

Reuters Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 10:33am

GENEVA: Russia’s gymnastics and wrestling federations said on Tuesday they had been invited to take part in this year’s Asian Games, a move that could potentially pave the way for their athletes to qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Commi­ttee (IOC) announced last month that athletes from the Russia and Belarus, barred from competing in European qualifiers due to the invasion of Ukraine, might be allowed to earn slots for the 2024 Games through Asian qualifying.

Should they qualify, they would compete in Paris as neutral athletes, without their flag or anthem.

The move has prompted calls by several countries to have Russian and Belarusian athletes excluded from the 2024 Olympics.

“We received an invitation to take part in the Asian Games,” Vasily Titov, head of the Russian gymnastics federation, told Match TV. “We will reply that we are interested, and then they will come up with conditions for our participation.”

In separate comments to the same channel, Mikhail Mamiashvili, president of Russia’s wrestling federation, said it had also received an invitation.

“We answered that we are ready to participate according to the set rules,” he said.

Organisers of the Asian Games — scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from Sep 23 to Oct 8 — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Russian Under-17 women’s team is also set to participate in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship scheduled to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh next month, as Russian sports bodies begin to receive invitations to take part in Asian competitions.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gas price increase
Updated 15 Feb, 2023

Gas price increase

It is unfortunate that no govt has ever had the political will to resolve Pakistan's economic issues.
Code of conduct
15 Feb, 2023

Code of conduct

IT is telling of the vitiated state of Pakistan’s present-day politics that even outlining a bare minimum ‘code...
‘Seditious’ utterances
15 Feb, 2023

‘Seditious’ utterances

THE PDM government appears hell-bent on clubbing its opponents, particularly those belonging to the PTI, with the ...
Tainted legacy
Updated 14 Feb, 2023

Tainted legacy

The Bajwa doctrine must be reassessed, and its lesser-known dimensions audited in depth and brought into the public eye.
Caught at sea
14 Feb, 2023

Caught at sea

POOR fishermen on both sides of the border are amongst the hardest-hit victims of the decades-old Pakistan-India...
Organ racket
14 Feb, 2023

Organ racket

THANKS to the sustained efforts of activists and health professionals, the illegal organ transplantation trade has...