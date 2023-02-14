Parliament debates terrorism as interior minister skips session

ISLAMABAD: The parliament’s joint sitting on Monday witnessed a threadbare debate on the resurgence of terrorism, but the government failed to provide any framework or strategy to resolve the issue.

While the second joint sitting within a week focused security and terrorism, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was conspicuous by his absence amid queries of lawmakers. Some of the members wanted that military leadership should have also attended the session to give briefing on security.

Of all the members of the Senate and the National Assembly, only 40 lawmakers — five from the opposition and 35 from the treasury benches — with only three ministers, attended the session.

Fingers were also raised on the role of the army when some members remarked why an army of 700,000 personnel had failed to crush a few thousand militants.

It was suggested that a high-powered committee of the two houses Senate and the National Assembly be formed to resolve the problem of terrorism.

They also called for an in-camera session of the two houses where military should brief the members.

The debate was started by Aslam Bhootani who raised the issue of rise in terrorism and subsequent security operations in Balochistan.

The killing of Baloch leader Nawabzada Akbar Bugti marred peace in the province, he recalled. He said people of Balochistan were deprived of their basic rights and getting nothing from provincial resources.

“They are getting nothing from CEPC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and Reko Diq gold and copper mines,” he added.

Senator Raza Rabbani said the interior minister’s absence was quite astonishing. He was of the opinion that military leadership should give an in-camera briefing regarding the outcome of talks made by the PTI government with banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju informed the parliament that Mr Sanaullah was out of town and would give a policy statement on terrorism after his return.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023