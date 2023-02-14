Violent behaviour to evict tenants not permissible, rules SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday observed that any violent behaviour in order to evict tenants, particularly the women, was simply not permissible.

A single-judge bench of the SHC headed by Justice Omar Sial made these observations while dismissing the pre-arrest bail application of the landlord of a property.

Mohammad Yaqoob Lakhar, through his counsel, moved the SHC after a sessions court had dismissed his bail application in a case registered by a tenant against him at the Zaman Town police station.

The prosecution said that on Aug 5, 2022 two sisters were present at their rented house when the landlord barged into the house even after being told that they were alone at home. He allegedly manhandled one of the sisters, used swear words against her and in the process also tore her clothes, it added.

The lawyer for the applicant stated that his client was the landlord of the premises and the complainant’s family did not leave the house in spite of being told to do so.

Court dismisses bail plea of landlord

He stated that the landlord had filed a complaint about the woman to the police.

However, the bench noted that most surprisingly, the applicant’s lawyer did not deny that such an incident had occurred, and to the contrary the additional prosecutor general passionately opposed the bail.

The bench in its order stated that the complainant was present during the hearing and explained the incident and the court had absolutely no reason to doubt her at this stage.

“Violence inflicted upon a helpless woman is an exception which disentitles the applicant from the concession of bail,” the court ruled.

“If the allegations are correct, which will be determined at trial, being a tenant does not give the applicant the right to humiliate, hit and abuse her. Violent behaviour in order to evict a tenant and that too on a woman is simply not permissible. There appears to be medical certificates on record which also support the girl’s version,” it added.

The bench further said that it did not find any mala fide intent on part of the complainant woman or police to falsely implicate the applicant.

It said that a letter/complaint of the applicant sent to the police itself made despicable allegations against the woman that showed malice on the part of the applicant.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023