DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2023

Violent behaviour to evict tenants not permissible, rules SHC

Ishaq Tanoli Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 06:47am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday observed that any violent behaviour in order to evict tenants, particularly the women, was simply not permissible.

A single-judge bench of the SHC headed by Justice Omar Sial made these observations while dismissing the pre-arrest bail application of the landlord of a property.

Mohammad Yaqoob Lakhar, through his counsel, moved the SHC after a sessions court had dismissed his bail application in a case registered by a tenant against him at the Zaman Town police station.

The prosecution said that on Aug 5, 2022 two sisters were present at their rented house when the landlord barged into the house even after being told that they were alone at home. He allegedly manhandled one of the sisters, used swear words against her and in the process also tore her clothes, it added.

The lawyer for the applicant stated that his client was the landlord of the premises and the complainant’s family did not leave the house in spite of being told to do so.

Court dismisses bail plea of landlord

He stated that the landlord had filed a complaint about the woman to the police.

However, the bench noted that most surprisingly, the applicant’s lawyer did not deny that such an incident had occurred, and to the contrary the additional prosecutor general passionately opposed the bail.

The bench in its order stated that the complainant was present during the hearing and explained the incident and the court had absolutely no reason to doubt her at this stage.

“Violence inflicted upon a helpless woman is an exception which disentitles the applicant from the concession of bail,” the court ruled.

“If the allegations are correct, which will be determined at trial, being a tenant does not give the applicant the right to humiliate, hit and abuse her. Violent behaviour in order to evict a tenant and that too on a woman is simply not permissible. There appears to be medical certificates on record which also support the girl’s version,” it added.

The bench further said that it did not find any mala fide intent on part of the complainant woman or police to falsely implicate the applicant.

It said that a letter/complaint of the applicant sent to the police itself made despicable allegations against the woman that showed malice on the part of the applicant.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tainted legacy
Updated 14 Feb, 2023

Tainted legacy

The Bajwa doctrine must be reassessed, and its lesser-known dimensions audited in depth and brought into the public eye.
Caught at sea
14 Feb, 2023

Caught at sea

POOR fishermen on both sides of the border are amongst the hardest-hit victims of the decades-old Pakistan-India...
Organ racket
14 Feb, 2023

Organ racket

THANKS to the sustained efforts of activists and health professionals, the illegal organ transplantation trade has...
Poor tax collection
13 Feb, 2023

Poor tax collection

AT a time when the government is struggling to seek a bailout from the IMF, the 0.4 percentage point drop in the...
Another lynching
13 Feb, 2023

Another lynching

THERE is no question about it: we are living in a hell of our own making. The kind of mediaevalism that was ...
Rangers’ violence
Updated 13 Feb, 2023

Rangers’ violence

These episodes show once again that the country needs law-enforcement officials to behave with dignity and professionalism.