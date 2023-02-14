DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2023

Court allows shifting of six lynching suspects to jail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 10:59am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday allowed Nankana Sahib police to shift six suspects to jail for their identification parade in the case of lynching of a man over alleged blasphemy.

The Warburton police station officials produced the suspects, Waqas, Rizwan Haider, Sajid Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Muhammad Ans and Dilawar Hussain before the court amid strict security arrangements.

The investigating officer submitted a written request to the court, seeking permission to conduct the identification parade of the suspects.

Judge Abher Gul Khan allowed the request and sent the suspects to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for identification parade.

The police lodged two FIRs -- one against hundreds of suspects who attacked the police station and murdered the blasphemy suspect Waris and the other for alleged desecration of the Holy Quran.

The police arrested 60 suspects allegedly involved in the lynching outside the police station, in a massive crackdown on the residences, business points, and other places.

On the day of the incident, the police personnel had fled away when a mob attacked the police station and dragged the blasphemy suspect out of a lock-up to lynch him.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023

