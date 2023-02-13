DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2023

PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars set 176-run target for Multan Sultans

Dawn.com Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 10:56pm
<p>Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 13. — AFP</p>

Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 13. — AFP

Lahore Qalandars set a target of 176 runs for Multan Sultans in the first match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sultans won the toss and sent the Qalandars to bat first.

Fakhar Zaman was the leading scorer for the Qalandars with 66 runs off 42 balls, becoming the only player after Babar Azam to net 2,000 runs in the tournament.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Muhammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Usman Khan, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poor tax collection
13 Feb, 2023

Poor tax collection

AT a time when the government is struggling to seek a bailout from the IMF, the 0.4 percentage point drop in the...
Another lynching
13 Feb, 2023

Another lynching

THERE is no question about it: we are living in a hell of our own making. The kind of mediaevalism that was ...
Rangers’ violence
Updated 13 Feb, 2023

Rangers’ violence

These episodes show once again that the country needs law-enforcement officials to behave with dignity and professionalism.
Spring festivals
12 Feb, 2023

Spring festivals

WITH the cold of winter starting to recede and the freshness of spring already in the air, it is time again for our...
Women’s World Cup
12 Feb, 2023

Women’s World Cup

FOR Pakistan, the second round of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup is the promised land. In the last seven editions,...