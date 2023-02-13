PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars set 176-run target for Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars set a target of 176 runs for Multan Sultans in the first match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sultans won the toss and sent the Qalandars to bat first.

Fakhar Zaman was the leading scorer for the Qalandars with 66 runs off 42 balls, becoming the only player after Babar Azam to net 2,000 runs in the tournament.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Muhammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Usman Khan, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah