12-year-old girl dies after falling from school building in Hyderabad

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 08:51pm

A 12-year-old girl died on Monday after falling from the third floor of a private school in Hyderabad, with police saying that it appeared to be a “suicide”.

Hyderabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Shaikh told Dawn.com told that the girl had “committed suicide as is evident from the CCTV footage”.

He said the girl “jumped” from the third floor of her school building, adding that the CCTV footage showed she stood up on her school bag and then climbed over the railing.

The SSP said that the footage also showed that a man tried to intervene but was too late. He added that another camera recorded the victim’s body falling onto the ground as other students were present.

Shaikh said the body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital’s city branch where a full autopsy was being conducted.

SSP Shaikh said the girl’s father was a sub-registrar in the revenue department and was posted in Karachi. He said the girl’s mother was initially not allowing officials to conduct an autopsy but she was later persuaded.

“The girl’s face was completely smashed as she fell upside down,” medico-legal officer Dr Sanobar told Dawn.com. However, she refused to comment on the cause of death.

Additional police surgeon Dr Wasim Khan said the complete autopsy was conducted, adding that the results were awaited.

