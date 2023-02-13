DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2023

Saad slams Siraj’s ‘indiscreet’ remarks about Shehbaz

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 07:12am
<p>PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV/File</p>

LAHORE: PML-N leader and Federal Railway Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique took a jibe at Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq for saying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is slaughtering the masses with the knife of IMF.

“[I] had never reacted to [your comments] out of respect. But, unfortunately, the truth is that in the Panama case the knife was of the conspiring facilitators present among the state institutions, the hand was of respected Sirajul Haq and neck of the elected democratic government, Constitution, justice and law was slashed,” the PML-N leader said in a tweet posted on his social media account hours after the JI emir lambasted the government through a tweet.

Recalling the role Sirajul Haq had played at that time when except JI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek of Dr Tahirul Qadri all other known political forces had stood with the Nawaz Sharif government and against Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the minister said Sirjul Haq was then misused (by anti-democratic forces) and that the JI emir could not be absolved of the responsibility for the destruction caused (as a result of Panama case).

The JI emir had in a tweet said, “The knife is of the IMF, hand of Shehbaz Sharif and neck of the poor people is being cut.

“Imposition of new taxes and increase in power, petrol and diesel rates is the gravest cruelty. [One] lacks words to condemn [it]. The masses should support the Jamaat-i-Islami to get rid of this cruel group,” said the JI emir, who is leading an anti-inflation march on Islamabad.

It may be mentioned that Khwaja Saad Rafique is considered as JI-friendly leader in the PML-N ranks.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2023

