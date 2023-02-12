DAWN.COM Logo

3,000 daily wage dengue workers being regularised: minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 12, 2023 Updated February 12, 2023 06:41am
<p>A civic agency worker carries out anti-dengue fumigation in a locality in Islamabad. — APP</p>

RAWALPINDI: Punjab caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said 3,000 dengue workers who were performing their duties on daily wages were being regularised.

He was speaking at the Kinoo Festival organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

He said in the current conflicting situation, the events like Kinoo Festival help make the environment pleasant and create new hope among people.

On this occasion, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tariq Chaudhary and other officials and representatives of Anjuman Tajran were also present.

Later, presiding over the meeting of the Chamber officials, Dr Jamal Nasir said that the business community had the most important role in the current economic situation and we will work together with the business community to raise the standard of living of the people of Rawalpindi.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that they have removed encroachments on Murree Road and in the same way they would launch an anti-encroachment operation in the other markets of the city.

Dr Jamal Nasir said measures were being taken on an emergency basis in the health sector, the results of which will be in front of the public in a few days.  

He said new merit-based boards of governors are being set up in hospitals.

He said there was a shortage of doctors to be posted there to provide the best medical facilities to the local people.  

Apart from this, lady health workers have been upgraded in all districts and their supervisors will also be upgraded in the next few days.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2023

