ANP rejects Maryam’s statement on Hazara province

Bureau Report Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 09:39am

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party has strongly reacted to the announcement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz about a separate province for Hazara division and said such political statements in the current circumstances could harm national unity.

In a statement here on Friday, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said it was not the first attempt on part of the PML-N to divide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but all those bids failed.

“In the prevailing situation of the country, talking like this for scoring political points can harm the ruling alliance,” he said.

Ms Maryam, who is the PML-N’s chief organiser and central senior vice-president, told a party function in Abbottabad on Feb 9 that if her party won the next general elections by a two-thirds majority, it would create a separate province for the people of Hazara division.

Mr Wali said Punjab was the biggest province of the country, so its southern region should be made a province as promised by the PML-N.

He said “some people” also wanted to see the controversial Kalabagh Dam built but that would never happen.

“The brothers and sisters of Hazara division are our pride. They are with us,” he said.

The ANP provincial chief also said the friends of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf should clarify their stand on the creation of Hazara province instead of “enjoying” such political announcements.

“The PTI and PML-N are on the same page on the issue of the division of Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2023

