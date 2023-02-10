Caretakers’ powers: Lahore High Court to hold day-to-day hearing

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court five-member larger bench on Thursday decided to hold a day-to-day hearing on petitions challenging the powers of the caretaker government to remove public servants, including the advocate general and law officers.

As the bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi resumed its hearing, Advocate Mansoor Usman Awan appeared on behalf of the caretaker government of Punjab.

Asked about his appointment in the case instead of a law officer, Advocate Awan said the government had no advocate general of its choice and the matter needed to be decided without a delay.

Justice Najafi directed the government’s lawyer to submit a written reply by Feb 14 and observed that the bench would hear the matter on a daily basis from the next hearing.

Other members of the bench are Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Rasaal Hassan Syed and Justice Asim Hafeez.

The petitioners, including Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Awais, contended that the caretaker government had no powers to terminate them.

They said a caretaker government could not perform the functions of an elected government as it was formed to assist the ECP to hold free and fair elections only. They asked the court to set aside their termination for being unlawful.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2023