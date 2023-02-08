DAWN.COM Logo

Karachi police arrest IS-linked militant involved in ‘collecting donations’

Imtiaz Ali Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 03:55pm

Karachi Police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an Islamic State-linked militant who was “collecting donations” from Karachi to be sent to Afghanistan.

“Acting on a tip-off, the CTD conducted a raid in the Korangi Industrial Area and detained an important commander affiliated with the global militant Islamic State group,” the department said in a handout.

The CTD identified the suspect as an Afghan national named Abdul Malik.

It said that the suspect, who was living in Karachi for a long time, used to collect “donations” in Ramazan usually, which were then sent to the IS in Afghanistan.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he had been in touch with the IS’ Mulla Abdul Manan group since 2011, the CTD said.

In addition, he disclosed that he was involved in the illegal “hawala/hundi” business and had sent “millions of rupees” to Afghanistan through it, the department added.

The CTD found a 30-bore pistol on him. A cell phone was also recovered, from which “vital information” had been obtained. Forensics were also being carried out on the device.

Following the increased terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan recently — that reached the capital as well — security forces have intensified their actions against terrorists.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday that 12 Tehreek-i-Taliban terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in KP’s Lakki Marwat.

