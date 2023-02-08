Grenades lobbed at Bajaur police official’s house

BAJAUR: Unknown miscreants lobbed grenades at the house of a police official in Lashora area of Khar tehsil on Monday night. However, no casualty was reported, the police said.

A police statement said the grenades landed inside the house of police instructor Sahibzada.

The statement did not mention the number of grenades used in the attack, saying the police official and his family members remained unhurt in the attack. It said the inmates came out of their rooms after hearing the explosion.

The statement said a wall of the house was slightly damaged. The unidentified miscreants managed to flee from the scene.

The statement further said district police officer Shaukat Ali along with a team also visited the house of Sahibzada on Tuesday morning to show sympathy with the family.

The DPO said such acts were aimed at sowing dread and fear among the policemen, but they won’t affect the police’s resolve to go after the anti-peace elements with full force.

Mr Ali vowed to continue the ongoing action against miscreants in the district.

Also in the day, residents of Lara Mena area of Mamond tehsil staged a peace rally.

The participants, mostly workers of political parties, social activists and youths, expressed concern over the poor law and order in the area, and urged the authorities to take result-oriented measures to maintain peace and normalcy in the district.

The protesters also showed anger over the growing incidents of robberies and mobile phone snatching in the area, and asked the police to take steps for curbing the crimes.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2023