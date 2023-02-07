Alleged IS ‘Beatle’ to go on trial in UK

LONDON: An alleged member of the Islamic State (IS) group’s “Bea­tles” kidnap-and-murder cell will face trial in the UK this month on terrorism charges, a judge said on Monday.

Aine Davis is accused of belonging to the notorious group of hostage-takers, who grew up and were radicalised in London.

Active in Syria from 2012 to 2015, they were allegedly involved in abducting more than two dozen journalists and relief workers from the United States and other countries.

The group members were nicknamed the “Beatles” by their captives because of their distinctive British accents.

The hostages, some of whom were released after their governments paid ransoms, were from at least 15 countries, including Denmark, France, Japan, Norway, Spain and the United States. The IS tortured and killed their victims, and released videos of the murders.

Davis, 38, will go on trial on February 27 at the Old Bailey criminal court in London, judge Mark Lucraft said on Monday.

He faces two charges related to providing money for terrorist purposes and one of possessing a firearm for a purpose connected to terrorism.

The judge also extended Davis’s detention in custody to March 3.

