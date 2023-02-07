DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2023

Gill booked in 12 cases in three provinces, LHC told

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: The interior ministry has told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that 12 cases have been registered against PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill on multiple charges in different cities of the country.

A report filed on behalf of the interior secretary on Monday revealed that two cases against Gill had been registered in Balochistan and five each in Punjab and Sindh provinces. The cases carried charges of ridiculing the state institutions and extending threats to their heads.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh was hearing a petition of Gill for protective bail and seeking record of the cases lodged against him.

Gill was present in the court along with his counsel.

The judge took notice of the signatures of a section officer on the report submitted on behalf of the secretary interior and rejected it, directing a law officer to submit the report with the signatures of the secretary. The judge also extended the interim protective bail of Gill till Feb 13.

Talking to the reporters, Gill expressed his resolve to stand by PTI chairman Imran Khan in difficult times. He claimed that many leaders in the party were like a ‘snake in the sleeve’. However, Gill refused to name them, saying the party was going through a testing time.

“Let this time pass. I will expose all of them,” he added.

Mr Gill said former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was like a brother to him and an asset to the party. He said Fawad faced arrest for standing by the truth.

The PTI leader said he came to Pakistan with an ideology to serve the people and worked with the PTI without gaining any financial benefit.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No pardon for rape
Updated 07 Feb, 2023

No pardon for rape

Cultural filters and biases can often lead to faulty applications of the law.
Health insurance
07 Feb, 2023

Health insurance

THE planning ministry is reported to have raised objections to Punjab’s flagship universal health coverage...
The people’s demands
07 Feb, 2023

The people’s demands

AS the people of KP are literally on the frontline of the battle against terrorism and violent extremism, they are...
The Musharraf enigma
Updated 06 Feb, 2023

The Musharraf enigma

The Musharraf era holds numerous lessons for Pakistan’s ruling elite, civilian and military.
Staying neutral
06 Feb, 2023

Staying neutral

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has what is perhaps one of the most thankless jobs in the country. The countless...
Wikipedia ban
06 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ban

THE country was back in a familiar, dark place last week when the PTA blocked Wikipedia over the charge that it...