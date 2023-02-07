DAWN.COM Logo

February 07, 2023

Karachi braves hot day as mercury surges to 32.5°C

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 7, 2023

KARACHI: The city had its first hot day in the first week of February when the mercury jumped to 32.5 degrees Celsius on Monday following multiple cold waves that had hit the metropolis last month.

“Today’s temperature was four degrees higher than February’s average temperature [28.7°C] of the month,” chief meteorologist Dr S. Sarfaraz told Dawn.

He explained that weather had been getting warm over the past few days in Sindh primarily due to change in the wind direction from north-northeasterly to south-southeasterly.

“Day-time temperature has risen across the province, as wind from the desert areas is affecting the region. But, this phase is temporary, at least in Karachi, where temperature is likely to drop by Tuesday [today] evening with the return of sea breeze,” he said.

The Met department recorded 32.5°C and 15.5°C as the maximum and minimum temperature, respectively.

It has forecast a sunny day for the city on Tuesday (today) with maximum and minimum temperature ranging between 29-31°C and 18-20°C.

