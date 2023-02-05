Reduction in prices of vegetables expected in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government is working towards bringing new reforms in the agriculture sector which will lead to a reduction in prices of vegetables in the coming days.

This was stated by Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha during a seminar organised by the Department of Agriculture at Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi.

The seminar was attended by Director of Agriculture Shahid Bukhari, teachers, students and a large number of farmers.

The commissioner said that special measures are being taken by the government for agricultural reforms to ensure the availability of agricultural commodities at fixed prices in the time of need. “The country’s economy will be strengthened by increasing the production per acre by building agriculture on modern principles.

“The most important thing in this regard is linkages with farmers,” he said, adding farmers must be supported and creating facilities for them should be our first priority. He said that every possible step is being taken to prevent the possible smuggling of wheat and fertiliser.

“The purpose of the government subsidy is to provide relief to the common man and this is only possible when these items are available in the required quantity and fixed quantity,” he said. He further said that agriculture officers and assistants should go to the field and create awareness among people about how profitable farming is done.

There are many countries which were far behind us but today, by producing more wheat they have made progress, he added. On this occasion, the director of agriculture gave a briefing regarding the prevention of weeds and diseases and better post-harvest management.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2023