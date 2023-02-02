DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2023

Militant who blew himself up in Swabi carried Rs2m head money

A Correspondent Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 11:11am

SWABI: Izharullah, who blew himself up when the police encircled him in a house in Hund village here three days ago, carried Rs2 million head money, police claimed.

District police officer Najamul Hussain disclosed on Wednesday that Izhar and his accomplice, belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, had refused to surrender when the police asked them on a megaphone to do so prior to the raid.

On Monday, the Swabi police, on a tip-off provided by the intelligence agencies, had conducted an operation in Hund village.

Izhar, who used two aliases, Shiraz and Abdullah, belonged to Asota village of Razaar tehsil. His other colleague, who also blew himself up, was identified as Zeenat, hailing from Bajaur.

Another militant, who was arrested alive, was identified as Shoaib, also belonging to Bajaur district.

It may be noted here that Izharullah was wanted by the police and Counter-Terrorism Department in several cases of terrorism, including recent grenade attacks on Kalu Khan and Yar Hussain police stations, where a policeman was injured.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

