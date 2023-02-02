Registration of another school suspended over corporal punishment in Karachi

KARACHI: The Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Schools Sindh on Wednesday suspended the registration of another private school, this time in Korangi, for resorting to harsh corporal punishment, which resulted in fracturing a student’s elbow.

Abdul Rafay, a class seven student at Al-Seher Academy Secondary School in Korangi-3, was beaten so badly by his class teacher, identified as Hafsa, that his right elbow was fractured.

Following a complaint lodged with the boy’s father Mohammed Rizwan to the directorate of inspection, an inquiry committee comprising the officers of the directorate visited the school to conduct a probe into the matter.

According to their findings, the facts provided to them by the student’s father were correct and the school violated the Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act 2016. Therefore, its registration certificate has been suspended till further orders.

A disciplinary fine of Rs25,000 has also been imposed on the school. The school shall also bear all the expenditure incurred on Abdul Rafay’s medical treatment.

On Jan 30, the directorate had suspended the registration of the Civilizations Public School, a private English-medium school situated in Block-J of North Nazimabad, for humiliating a student for speaking in national language Urdu.

The directorate had conducted an inquiry in which it was proved that the accusation of applying blackness on the face of the student by his teacher for not speaking in English was correct. It suspended the registration of the school and imposed a disciplinary fine of Rs100,000 on the school.

