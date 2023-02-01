‘SRA militant’ held, explosives seized in Tando Mohammad Khan: CTD

HYDERABAD: The counterterrorism department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist and seized from him explosive material in an action on Tando Mohammad Khan road last night. It described the suspect, Kamran Ali aka Kami Rind, a member of the proscribed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

A case has been registered against him on the complaint of CTD Inspector Roshan Ali Shaikh under sections 4/5 of the Explosive Act and 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Besides explosives, two non-electric detonators were seized from him, CTD officials said, adding that he was a resident of Radhan town of Dadu district and was originally residing in Karachi Central Prison’s staff colony.

They quoted the suspect as conceding that he belonged to the SRA and wanted to target members of law enforcement agency personnel near Tando Mohammad Khan bypass. CTD said that the seized detonators and explosives weighed around 450kgs.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2023