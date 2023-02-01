DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2023

‘SRA militant’ held, explosives seized in Tando Mohammad Khan: CTD

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 11:15am

HYDERABAD: The counterterrorism department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist and seized from him explosive material in an action on Tando Mohammad Khan road last night. It described the suspect, Kamran Ali aka Kami Rind, a member of the proscribed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

A case has been registered against him on the complaint of CTD Inspector Roshan Ali Shaikh under sections 4/5 of the Explosive Act and 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Besides explosives, two non-electric detonators were seized from him, CTD officials said, adding that he was a resident of Radhan town of Dadu district and was originally residing in Karachi Central Prison’s staff colony.

They quoted the suspect as conceding that he belonged to the SRA and wanted to target members of law enforcement agency personnel near Tando Mohammad Khan bypass. CTD said that the seized detonators and explosives weighed around 450kgs.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...
Police Lines bombing
Updated 31 Jan, 2023

Police Lines bombing

Where the menace of terrorism is concerned, the government and opposition need to close ranks and put up a united front.
Oil price hike
31 Jan, 2023

Oil price hike

THE record single-day increase in petrol prices, preceded by massive currency depreciation, signifies the ...
Babar Azam’s award
31 Jan, 2023

Babar Azam’s award

BABAR Azam might not have lifted many trophies as Pakistan’s all-format captain in the last year but the star...