West Ham ease past Derby to set up United tie in FA Cup

DERBY: West Ham United eased into the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable 2-0 victory away to third-tier Derby County on Monday to set up a meeting with Manchester United.

Derby, fourth in League One, went into the match on the back of 14 matches unbeaten in all competitions but were quickly overrun by the Premier League side, who took the lead in the 10th minute with a close-range volley from Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen went 12 matches without a goal before netting twice against Everton last week and now has three in his last two games.

The forward then crossed for striker Michail Antonio to head in a second goal five minutes after the interval to break his own goal drought stretching back to November.

David Moyes’ side saw out the victory without conceding many chances, recording back-to-back wins for the first time since October, and Bowen said he hoped the win would boost his side, who are 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

“Two wins on the bounce is good for us it’s all about results and momentum and we can use this as a real springboard,” he said.

Moyes’ side will head to Old Trafford in late February as they continue their bid to reach the FA Cup final for the first time since 2006.

It will be Moyes’ latest return to United, who sacked the Scot in 2014 only 10 months after he succeeded Alex Ferguson.

“I’m really looking forward to the game. It’s a really good game for us.” Moyes said. “Maybe at the moment that’s the game we need because we’ve got players who want to play on the big stage. There’s nothing bigger than Old Trafford, so I’m saying to the players, ‘Come on, let’s go and take it on and challenge them’.”

West Ham’s victory came just hours after the last 16 draw was made.

Wrexham will host Tottenham Hotspur if the non-league side can beat Sheffield United in a fourth round replay.

Fifth-tier Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were seconds away from a shock win against Sheffield United on Sunday before the Championship side snatched a 3-3 draw.

With Reynolds watching at the Racecourse Ground, John Egan scored a late equaliser for United and the teams will meet again at Bramall Lane for the right to face Tottenham.

Manchester City, who knocked out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the fourth round, travel to second tier Bristol City, for the first meeting of the sides since the League Cup semi-finals in 2018.

Brighton & Hove Albion, who knocked out holders Liverpool, will visit Championship side Stoke City.

Leeds United will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland, who drew 1-1at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Leicester City welcome either Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City.

