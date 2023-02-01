Haider, Hissam excel at Allama Iqbal Polo

LAHORE: BN Polo, Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints and Diamond Paints registered victories in the third LSC Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

Four-goal Haider Naseem helped BN Polo edge 4 Corps 7½-7 with Raja Samiullah slamming three goals for the winners.

Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana made four goals, Raja Mohammad Mekayial Sami scored two and Ibrahim Khalil one for 4 Corps.

In the second match, Hissam Ali Hyder’s four-goal show guided Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints to a 6½-5 win over Platinum Homes/Master Paints. Hissam’s team-mates Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Daniyal Shaikh struck one goal each.

For the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi scored three goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan contributed a brace.

The third match saw dominance of Diamond Paints, who defeated FG/Din Polo 7-4½.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2023