DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2023

Haider, Hissam excel at Allama Iqbal Polo

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 07:42am
PLAYERS of Diamond Paints and FG/Din Polo compete during their match of the LSC Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.
PLAYERS of Diamond Paints and FG/Din Polo compete during their match of the LSC Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

LAHORE: BN Polo, Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints and Diamond Paints registered victories in the third LSC Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

Four-goal Haider Naseem helped BN Polo edge 4 Corps 7½-7 with Raja Samiullah slamming three goals for the winners.

Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana made four goals, Raja Mohammad Mekayial Sami scored two and Ibrahim Khalil one for 4 Corps.

In the second match, Hissam Ali Hyder’s four-goal show guided Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints to a 6½-5 win over Platinum Homes/Master Paints. Hissam’s team-mates Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Daniyal Shaikh struck one goal each.

For the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi scored three goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan contributed a brace.

The third match saw dominance of Diamond Paints, who defeated FG/Din Polo 7-4½.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...
Police Lines bombing
Updated 31 Jan, 2023

Police Lines bombing

Where the menace of terrorism is concerned, the government and opposition need to close ranks and put up a united front.
Oil price hike
31 Jan, 2023

Oil price hike

THE record single-day increase in petrol prices, preceded by massive currency depreciation, signifies the ...
Babar Azam’s award
31 Jan, 2023

Babar Azam’s award

BABAR Azam might not have lifted many trophies as Pakistan’s all-format captain in the last year but the star...