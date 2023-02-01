Indian groundsman replaced after ‘shocker’ cricket pitch

NEW DELHI: A cricket stadium in India has replaced its chief groundsman after players and pundits complained about a “shocker” pitch at a recent international against New Zealand, an official said Tuesday.

The low-scoring T20 match saw India reach the modest target of 100 with one ball and six wickets to spare at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

It witnessed 30 overs of spin without a single six being hit in either innings, a highly unusual tally in the normally big-hitting format of the sport.

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket,” India skipper Hardik Pandya said. “I don’t mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier,” he said.

Indian media reported that the chief groundsman Surinder, who goes by one name, was given the axe the next day.

But Udai Sinha, managing director of the body told AFP they have not fired anybody but confirmed that Surinder had been replaced by Sanjeev Agarwal. Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2023