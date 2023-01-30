DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2023

PM urges for ‘global unity’ to combat Islamophobia

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 09:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called upon the civilised world to strongly condemn the highly offensive acts of desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician.

In a tweet, the prime minister urged for global unity to fight Islamophobia. “The highly offensive desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician is the third such incident in a row that should be strongly condemned by the civilised world,” PM Sharif tweeted.

“The need for global unity to fight Islamophobia couldn’t be more urgent than it is now,” he said, adding, “We are deeply hurt.”

In another tweet, the prime minister extended his best wishes to the newly-elected Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Basharat Ullah Khan and Tahir Shabir, the chairman of the executive committee.

Asma Jehangir Group had always stood firm for the rule of law and strengthening of democracy in the country, the premier tweeted. “I assure my government’s unflinching support for rule of law and welfare of legal fraternity,” the PM added.

Greets newly-elected office-bearers of Punjab Bar Council

The Foreign Office on Saturday condemned “in the strongest terms” the act of desecration of the Holy Quran by Danish politician Rasmus Paludan a day before, according to an official statement.

It said the “repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence”.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blatant Islamophobia
Updated 30 Jan, 2023

Blatant Islamophobia

Muslim extremists and terrorist outfits are emboldened by hateful acts.
Modern slavery
30 Jan, 2023

Modern slavery

MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...
Remarkable Sania
30 Jan, 2023

Remarkable Sania

BRINGING to a close a career in which she smashed stereotypes, Sania Mirza delivered almost the perfect ending in ...
Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...