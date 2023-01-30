PM urges for ‘global unity’ to combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called upon the civilised world to strongly condemn the highly offensive acts of desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician.

In a tweet, the prime minister urged for global unity to fight Islamophobia. “The highly offensive desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician is the third such incident in a row that should be strongly condemned by the civilised world,” PM Sharif tweeted.

“The need for global unity to fight Islamophobia couldn’t be more urgent than it is now,” he said, adding, “We are deeply hurt.”

In another tweet, the prime minister extended his best wishes to the newly-elected Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Basharat Ullah Khan and Tahir Shabir, the chairman of the executive committee.

Asma Jehangir Group had always stood firm for the rule of law and strengthening of democracy in the country, the premier tweeted. “I assure my government’s unflinching support for rule of law and welfare of legal fraternity,” the PM added.

Greets newly-elected office-bearers of Punjab Bar Council

The Foreign Office on Saturday condemned “in the strongest terms” the act of desecration of the Holy Quran by Danish politician Rasmus Paludan a day before, according to an official statement.

It said the “repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence”.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023