Today's Paper | January 28, 2023

FIR against Jahangir Tareen quashed for want of proof

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 10:54am

LAHORE: In light of a cancellation report filed by the FIA, a judicial magistrate has quashed an FIR against PTI’s estranged lea­der Jahangir Tar­een and his son for their all­eged involvement in mul­tibillion-rupee money laundering scam.

The investigating officer in a report told the court that no evidence had been found against the suspects to establish the allegations of illegal transfer of money.

The FIA report stated that the banking transactions made by the suspects were in compliance with SECP laws and regulations.

Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza in his order noted that no ground had been found to disagree with the report of the investigating officer. The magistrate then quashed the FIR in light of the agency’s report.

The FIA had lodged the FIR against Tareen and his son Ali Tareen during the PTI government, accusing them of committing money laundering of Rs7 billion.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023

