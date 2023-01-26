DAWN.COM Logo

Court orders closure of Russia’s oldest human rights group

AFP Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 09:58am

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the closure of Russia’s oldest human rights organisation, the Moscow Helsinki Group, silencing another respected institution amid a political crackdown.

The judge with the Moscow city court granted a justice ministry request to “dissolve” the rights group, the court announced in a statement.

The Moscow Helsinki Group said it would appeal the ruling.

The decision is the latest in a series of legal rulings against organisations critical of the Kremlin, a trend that intensified after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine last year.

The Moscow Helsinki Group was created in 1976 to monitor Soviet authorities’ commitment to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and was considered to be Russia’s oldest rights group.

But its members were jailed, harassed and expelled from the country and the group had to suspend operations in 1982 under pressure from Soviet authorities.

Its work was re-established by former political prisoners and rights activists during the perestroika movement _ a series of political and economic reforms _ in 1989.

Life is long

Roman Kiselyov, head of legal programmes at the organisation, said the Moscow Helsinki Group would continue its work, but it was unclear what form it would take.

“Human rights work and the movement will not end there,” Kiselyov said.

“Decisions about the future will have to be made, that’s for sure.” Genri Reznik, a star lawyer who defended the organisation in court, called the justice ministry’s request to shut down the group “legal disgrace”. He expressed hope that courts in Russia could review the case in the future.

“Life is long,” he told reporters.

“People will go, regimes will change.”

For two decades, it was headed by Lyudmila Alexeyeva, a Soviet-era dissident who became a symbol of resistance in Russia and who died in 2018.

When Alexeyeva -- the doyenne of Russia’s rights movement -- celebrated her 90th birthday, Putin visited her at home, bringing her flowers.

“I am grateful to you for everything that you have done for a huge number of people in our country for many, many years,” Putin told her at the time.

Destruction of symbols

The justice ministry had accused the rights group of breaching its legal status by carrying out activities such as observing trials outside Moscow.

Before Putin sent troops to Ukraine, Russia dissolved another pillar of the country’s rights movement, Memorial.

That group emerged as a symbol of hope during Russia’s chaotic transition to democracy in the early 1990s and was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize less than a year after it was ordered to shut down.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023

