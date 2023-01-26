DAWN.COM Logo

UN raises women work ban with Taliban

Reuters Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 07:09am

KABUL: The UN aid chief said on Wednesday NGOs were speaking with Taliban officials to try and gain further exemptions and written guidelines to allow some women aid workers to operate despite a ban imposed last month.

Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that during discussions with authorities in Kabul over the last few days, his message had been: “If you can’t help us rescind the ban, give us the exemptions to allow women to operate.”

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023

