UN raises women work ban with Taliban

KABUL: The UN aid chief said on Wednesday NGOs were speaking with Taliban officials to try and gain further exemptions and written guidelines to allow some women aid workers to operate despite a ban imposed last month.

Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that during discussions with authorities in Kabul over the last few days, his message had been: “If you can’t help us rescind the ban, give us the exemptions to allow women to operate.”

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023