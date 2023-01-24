DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 24, 2023

T20 break for Kohli and Rohit, says India coach Dravid

AFP Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 06:58am

INDORE: India’s omission of star Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma from an upcoming Twe­nty20 series against New Zealand is only intended to give them a rest, coach Rahul Dravid said Monday.

The duo’s absence from two successive series had stoked rumours that Har­dik Pandya would take over as regular T20 captain.

Pandya led the team to a 2-1 T20 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month and has been named captain for the New Zealand matches, starting with Friday’s opener.

Speaking ahead of the final One-day International against New Zealand on Tuesday, Dravid said India would prioritise the 50-over format going into this year’s Cricket World Cup.

“There are certain priorities we need to give to certain white-ball tournaments,” said Dravid, whose team already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series, told reporters in Indore.

India host Australia for four Tests starting Febr­uary 9, followed by three ODI matches.

“So the priority after last year’s T20 World Cup has been these six games and Virat has played all these six games and he will get a bit of a break along with Rohit,” Dravid said, referring to the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zeland.

Dravid was pressed further on India’s plans for a split captaincy in different formats. “That’s a question you need to ask the selectors but as of now, I don’t think so,” the 50-year-old said.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Days of despair
Updated 24 Jan, 2023

Days of despair

Mohsin Naqvi will have to work extra hard to prove himself worthy of the responsibility he has been entrusted with.
Modi documentary
24 Jan, 2023

Modi documentary

NEW DELHI’S extreme reaction to a BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid bare the BJP...
Stockholm outrage
24 Jan, 2023

Stockholm outrage

IT is difficult to accept the free speech argument being used to ‘defend’ frequent acts of desecration by...
Breaking the stupor
Updated 23 Jan, 2023

Breaking the stupor

'Friendly countries' have made it public that are no longer interested in providing Islamabad with anymore easy money.
Wrong approach
23 Jan, 2023

Wrong approach

PAKISTAN has for the past several decades been battling sectarianism. While targeted killings and sectarian acts of...
Saudi position
23 Jan, 2023

Saudi position

THE Saudi position not to recognise Israel until there is a two-state solution to the Palestine question is a ...