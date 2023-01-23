DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2023

Anti-monarchists plan protests at coronation of King Charles

Reuters Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 07:07am

LONDON: British anti-monarchists said on Sunday that they planned to protest during the coronation of King Charles in May, saying the ceremony was “a slap in the face” for most people struggling with high inflation.

Campaign group Republic said it had been in contact with London’s police force about its plans to hold a peaceful demonstration in Parliament Square, which is overlooked by Westminster Abbey where British monarchs are crowned.

“The coronation is a celebration of hereditary power and privilege, it has no place in a modern society,” Graham Smith, Repu­blic’s chief executive, said.

“At a cost of tens of millions of pounds, this pointless piece of theatre is a slap in the face for millions of people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.”

Buckingham Palace said that the coronation would be celebrated with processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering.

Charles, 74, became king in September after his mother Queen Elizabeth died. The coronation will take place on May 6. Polls have shown most Britons back the monarchy but Republic claimed that support was on a “slow puncture.”

Published in Dawn, January 23th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breaking the stupor
Updated 23 Jan, 2023

Breaking the stupor

'Friendly countries' have made it public that are no longer interested in providing Islamabad with anymore easy money.
Wrong approach
23 Jan, 2023

Wrong approach

PAKISTAN has for the past several decades been battling sectarianism. While targeted killings and sectarian acts of...
Saudi position
23 Jan, 2023

Saudi position

THE Saudi position not to recognise Israel until there is a two-state solution to the Palestine question is a ...
Oil from Russia
Updated 22 Jan, 2023

Oil from Russia

Energy accounts for the largest portion of Pakistan’s imports, and cheaper oil from Russia will help somewhat lower the burgeoning trade deficit.
Shameful transphobia
22 Jan, 2023

Shameful transphobia

TRANSPHOBIA takes many forms, all of them cruel and degrading. Sometimes it emanates from unexpected quarters. On...
Football concerns
22 Jan, 2023

Football concerns

A DAY after the FIFA-AFC delegation left the country after holding meetings with officials of the Pakistan Football...