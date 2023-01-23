‘Muggers who killed Pak Navy employee’ in Karachi held

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspected muggers who shot dead a 20-year-old Pakistan Navy employee near Park Tower, Clifton.

The Boat Basin police said that suspects Mohammed Waqas, 22, and Bilal Khan, 20 were arrested in an injured condition after an alleged encounter near Beach View Park.

They said that the held suspects had killed PN employee Muhammad Shan over resistance at the Clifton helipad on Jan 17 when he along with his cousin was taking selfies.

“The held suspects originally hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They were arrested in the past but enlarged on bail,” a police statement said, adding that suspect Waqas was released on bail on Jan 9.

Published in Dawn, January 23th, 2023